Councilor kick starts Archery Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Feb 26: Archery Tournament under the aegis of Ladakh Blood Donors Youth Kargil was kick started by the Councilor Kargil Town, Haji Muhammad Abbas Adulpa at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Biamathang here today.

President AKKTA Ashraf Ali, President Ladakh Adventure Sports Association Shahnawaz Habib Var, Chief Organizer of the tournament Nasir Hussain Zaidi and good number of Archery lovers and athletes were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbass said that Archery is one of the major games of Ladakhi culture that speaks great volumes about its rich cultural and historical legacy, which needs to be preserved, promoted and forwarded to the posterity in its true essence.

The Councillor also extended greetings to the organizers of the tournament and said that we all at our individual level must promote and promote both traditional as well as modern Archery to greater heights.

Meanwhile, chief organizer of the tournament, Nasir Hussain Zaidi said that the tournament has been organized in the memory of the first blood donor of Ladakh Blood Donors Youth Kargil, Late Haji Muhammad Mussa Poyen. He further said that the tournament will provide a platform to the youths to celebrate and showcase their talent in Archery.

44 teams from different villages of the district are participating in the tournament.