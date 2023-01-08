Clinical Media CC defeats MH Club by 6 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 8: Media Cricket Club Jammu defeated MH Club by 6 wickets in an exhibition Cricket match played at KV Ground Jammu Cantonment, here today.

Rinku Rawat captain of MH Club won the toss and elected to bat first but the decision quickly backfired as opening batsman Pankaj was cleaned up on the 3rd ball of the match by Neeraj. Wickets kept tumbling for MH Club as Media Cricket Club Jammu bowlers bowled on testing line and length.

A late flurry by Sanjay took the score to 90 runs in stipulated 12 overs by losing 8 wickets. Sanjay scored 24 runs, while Rinku and RK Rawat contributed 11 & 10 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Captain Vivek Suri took 2 wickets, while Rahul Khatri, Shubham, Neeraj and Uday shared 1 wicket each.

Chasing 91 runs in fading light condition, Media CC started on a brisk note as Gurdeep Singh and Vishal set the tone with a 36 run first wicket partnership before Vishal was departed on 10 runs. MH Club tried to make a comeback with two quick wickets but Pawan Parihar stood with Gurdeep and MCC chased the runs in 11th overs and won the match by 6 wickets.

Gurdeep scored 42 runs in 27 balls and Pawan made unbeaten 19 runs. From the bowling side, Govind took 2 wickets and Sanjay bagged 1 wicket. Gurdeep Singh of Media Cricket Club Jammu was declared as man of the match for his brilliant innings.