Chitra’s elegance, Anju’s brilliance & Rubia’s radiance fashion J&K’s 8-wkt win

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAIPUR, Oct 19: Talented batter Chitra Singh Jamwal’s elegance with the willow and magnificence with the ball, coupled with experienced Anju Tomar’s brilliant spin bowling display followed by good batting show and explosive Rubia Syed’s radiant all-round display, fashioned a big 8-wicket victory for J&K over Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Shaheed Vir Narayan Stadium, Raipur today. Earlier, J&K’s stand-in skipper Sarla Devi won the toss and put Arunachal Pradesh into bat.

Batting first, Arunachal Pradesh managed to score a paltry total of 73 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Nabam Yapu top scored with 40 runs off 34 balls, studded with 5 boundaries, while Nabam Para contributed 13 runs to the total.

For J&K, Rubia Syed was the most successful bowler, who captured 3 wickets by conceding 19 runs in her 4 overs, while Chitra Singh Jamwal and Sarla Devi claimed one wicket each. Anju Tomar and Chitra Chitra were the standout bowlers as far as conceding runs was concerned. Off-spinner Anju gave away just 5 runs in her 3 overs with a maiden, while Chitra spent 10 runs in her 4 overs including one maiden.

In reply, J&K despite losing their batting mainstay Shivanti Gupta (05) early in the innings, rode on brilliant batting display by Chitra, Anju and Rubia and chased the score in 14.5 overs by losing 2 wickets to win the match by 8 wickets.

Chitra showed sublimity, solidity and elegance and played a brilliant innings of unbeaten 37 runs off 39 balls, studded with 5 boundaries, while Anju contributed 19 runs off 26 balls including 2 boundaries and Rubia remained unconquered at 10 runs off 14 deliveries with one boundary. For Arunachal Pradesh, Nabam Yapu and S Ligu claimed one wicket each. J&K will take on star-studded Madhya Pradesh in the next outing at the same venue tomorrow.