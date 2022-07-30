Chinappa, Ghosal advance to round of 16

Birmingham, July 30:

India’s ace squash players Joshana Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advanced to the round of 16 after easy wins in their respective women’s and men’s singles matches at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Both Chinnappa and Ghosal, who are searching for the elusive CWG gold medal in singles, registered identical 3-0 victories in the round of 32 matches.

Living up to her billing, Chinappa outclassed Meagan Best of Barbados. The 18-time national champion Chinappa won in straight sets (11-8, 11-9, 12-10).

She won the opening two sets without much fuss, but Best came back hard in the third one. However, Chinappa held her nerves to emerge victorious.(PTI)