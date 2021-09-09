Chess C’ship: Paras, Nindia, Siya win titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 9: Paras Sharma, Nindia Vaid and Siya scripted win by winning titles trophies of Samba District Chess Championship in senior boys, girl’s category and under-13 girl’s category respectively, organised by District Chess Association at Shishu Niketan Higher Secondary School, here today.

About 56 players participated in the event, wherein Mannat Sharma secured 2nd position and defending champion Atul Singh remained 3rd in senior boys category, whereas Sneha got 2nd position and Siya Sambyal clinched 3rd position and in under-13 girls category Siya stood 1st and Vanshika Mehra bagged 2nd place.

Rajeshwar Singh, former Councillor was the chief guest, whereas Baljinder Pal Singh from J&K Sports Council was the observer of the event.

President All J&K Chess Association, Atul Kumar Gupta, Kuljeet Jamwal Jangbir Singh, patron of District Association, Ravi Sharma and Divyam Gupta were present during the event.