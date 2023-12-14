Chatergul residents protest over substandard playing field construction

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Dec 14: Residents of Chatergul in Ganderbal district today protested against the substandard construction of a recently developed playing field in the area and demanded an investigation into the utilisation of funds for the project.

Scores of residents, including children, gathered on the grounds to protest against the poor execution of work. Expressing their disappointment, the residents accused the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council of inadequately managing the construction, resulting in an uneven playing field strewn with stones. This, they claimed, has led to injuries among the youth attempting to use the facility.

“We were initially thrilled about the construction of the playing field, as it spared us the need to travel long distances for sports activities. However, a great injustice has occurred. When we questioned the contractor about abandoning the project midway, he promised to resume work after two months, but that commitment was not honored.” Mudasir Ahmad, a resident, said.

He said the current state of the field is unsuitable for play, posing a heightened risk of injuries due to scattered stones. “Despite the Government allocating substantial funds for the construction of the playing field, the contractors failed to meet the required standards,” he said.

Aata Ahmad, the local Sarpanch, said that the project, sanctioned in 2019 with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakhs, has been marred by negligence. “The department has treated us unjustly. They dumped soil here, but it is now filled with stones,” he said.

He said they made numerous attempts to address the issue with the Sports Council, only to be turned away. “Our youth have suffered injuries while playing, and when we sought solutions, they threatened us not to release additional funds,” he claimed.

Ahmad emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the fund allocation, pointing out that essential components, such as a turf wicket and plastering for fencing, remain incomplete. “We demand accountability to ensure the proper completion of the playing field project,” he said.