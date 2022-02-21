CEC Razvi attends Ice Hockey coaching camp closing ceremony

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Feb 21: Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil, Aga Syed Abbas Razvi today attended the closing ceremony of the 15-day Ice Hockey coaching camp at Khree Sultan Cho Sports stadium Bemathang Kargil.

The Ice Hockey coaching camp for beginners was organized by Ladakh Youth Skating Trust in collaboration with District Youth Service and Sports Department Kargil.

On the occasion, Razvi thanked the organizers for conducting the coaching camp and said that LAHDC Kargil is fully committed to developing modern infrastructure for sports in Kargil for which steps have been already taken to develop sports infrastructure.

He said due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports activities were put on halt this year and assured that in the next winter season, sports activities will be held at a larger scale.

Razvi appreciated the enthusiastic students for showing interest in sports and expressed hope that in near future the students will play at national and international platforms.

Pertinently, around 24 students from 5-16 years participated in the 15-day ice hockey camp. Later, certificates of participation and appreciation were also distributed among students.