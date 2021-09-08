BSNL C’ship: Gyan-XI drubs Shiksha-XI by 5 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Gyan-XI trounced Shiksha-XI by five runs in a friendly match, organised by BSNL in collaboration with Heritage School and Sehwag Cricket Academy at Heritage School Ground, Sainik Colony, here.

Gyan XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Pranav Mahajan, the mentor of Gyan-XI played a mesmerizing and quick fire innings of 75 runs with the help of seven sixes & equal number of fours and set a target of 178 runs for their opponents. From the bowling side, Skipper Jitender Sambyal took three important wickets and Rajinder clinched one wicket.

In reply, Shiksha-XI lost both their openers early but Raju with his swashbuckling innings of 72 runs hitting four huge sixes and nine classic fours along with captain Jitender, steadied the run chase in the middle. But finally after both got clean bowled and little fiery cameos of Gaurav and Amrik, Shiksha-XI lost the close fought match just by five runs. Chetan took two wickets and Pranav clinched one wicket for Gyan-XI.

The match was organized by Sanjeev Gupta, CAO BSNL along with other BSNL members.

Vivek Khajuria (Head Coach of Academy), Rakesh Mattoo (Ex-BSNL Captain), Professor Naveen Gupta (SMVDU), Rattan Lal (School Security Officer) Anoop Gupta (School Art Teacher) were present and honoured after the match. Rahul Gupta, the owner of ‘7th Heaven’ was the official sponsor of the match.