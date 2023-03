Bouts held under Sub Jr, Jr categories on 2nd day of ongoing JK UT Boxing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: On 2nd day of ongoing JK UT Boxing Championship, being organized by JK Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of Boxing Federation of India and JK Olympic Association, bouts were held today under Sub Junior and Junior age groups.

Boxers from all over Jammu and Kashmir including Jammu, Srinagar, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, Pulwama, Samba, Kathua, Doda and Baramulla registered their participation on 2nd day of the Championship.

In 33-35 kg (Boys) category, Rohit Kumar of Kathua defeated Umar Bashir of Poonch, Umar Farooq of Poonch thrashed Vikrant in 37-40 age group, Parbhat of Poonch defeated Lalit of Kathua in 43-46 kg, Mohd Faisal of Poonch defeated Sujad Rashid of Rajouri in 46-49 kg category and Mohd Yasseer of Rajouri thrashed Rehan of Poonch in 49-52 kg.

In 52-55 kg, Mudassar Ahmad of Poonch trounced Mohd Kashif of Pulwama and Mohd Muzaffar of Baramulla defeated Mehran Manzoor of Pulwama. In 36 Kg (Girls), Mandira of Udhampur thrashed Neha Devi while in 42 kg (Girls), Priya Katoch of Udhampur defeated Radhika of Ramban. Bishesh of Jammu trounced Virender of Udhampur in 46 kg (Boys) and Rishi Lalotra of Kathua thrashed Parnab Chowdhury of Udhampur in 48 kg.

Talin Hussain of Kathua defeated Mohd Saleem of Poonch in 50 kg, Sandeep Singh of Ramban thrashed Sahil in 52 kg and Ranjeet Singh of Ramban trounced Saqib of Udhampur in 54 kg. Mohd Aarif of Poonch defeated Mehran Manzoor of Pulwama in 57 kg, Hadi Hussain of Srinagar trounced Yashwardhan of Udhampur in 70 kg and Ansh Kumar of Kathua thrashed Kanav Sharma of Jammu in 75 kg category.

In 46 kg (Girls), Samriti Chowdhury of Udhampur trounced Sachi of Jammu while Tammanna of Poonch defeated Sania of Jammu in 48 kg and Parwana Kousar of Poonch thrashed Mahrukh of Srinagar in 57 kg.

Later, gold and silver medals were distributed among the winners by Dr Nirmolak Singh (president, J&K Amateur Boxing Association) and Dr Tarun Gupta.