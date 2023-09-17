LUCKNOW, Sept 17:
Rohan Bopanna brought the curtains down on his Davis Cup career with a comfortable straight sets win alongside Yuki Bhambri before Sumit Nagal won his reverse singles as India advanced to the World Group I playoffs with a 4-1 triumph against Morocco here on Sunday.
The 43-year-old Bopanna, coming out to play his 33rd and final tie, and Bhambri raced to a 6-2 6-1 win over Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi in one hour and 11 minutes at the Mini Stadium.
India’s number one singles player Sumit Nagal outgunned Yassine Dlimi 6-3 6-3 in the first reverse singles to seal the World Group II tie.
It is only the second time that Nagal has won both his singles matches in a Davis Cup tie. He had got a similar result under his belt while playing against Pakistan in Kazakhstan in 2019.
Nagal earned early breaks in both the sets, leaving Dlimi playing catch-up in the contest that ended in one hour and 43 minutes.
Rookie Digvijay Pratap Singh, who ended runner-up at the Fenesta Nationals last year, won the inconsequential fifth rubber against Walid Ahouda 6-1 5-7 10-6 on his debut.
The 23-year old trains at National Tennis Centre (NTC) in New Delhi and needs to work hard on his game to compete at a high level.
Morocoo won only one rubber in the tie when Sasikumar Mukund conceded the opening singles against Dlimi due to cramps. (PTI)
Bopanna logs win in farewell tie
