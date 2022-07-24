Bindass Premier League inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 24: Bindass Premier League (BPL), organised by Uplona Rashtriya Rifles in the memory of Shaheed Constable Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh also known as ‘Bindass’ was inaugurated here today.

Mudasir laid down his life while fighting with terrorists in Baramulla in May this year wherein three Pakistani terrorists were neutralized by the joint security forces.

GOC K Force Major General SS Slaria presented a token of respect to Mohammed Maksood Sheikh father of martyred constable Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh during the opening ceremony of the tournament.

The league was inaugurated by Rayees Bhat, SSP Baramulla as chief guest of the event. While speaking on the occasion, he said that Mudasir alias Bindass made a supreme sacrifice for the nation and was a real hero of the country. “Mudasir should be emulated by the young generation of the country,” he added.

The tournament has witnessed unprecedented response from the youth with over 20 teams participating in the tournament.