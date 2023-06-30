Belt Grading test held in Rajouri

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 30: Japan Shotokan Karate-Do Kanninjuku organization J&K in collaboration with Nat Manch and Leo Martial Arts Academy today concluded a belt grading test for Karate players in Rajouri.

Over 30 participants participated in the belt test under the coaching of Amit Sudan. The belt grading test was organized under the supervision of Ganesh Gupta, style chief & examiner, Japan Shotokan Karate-Do Kanninjuku Organization J&K and Rinku Sharma, Senior Karate Coach Rajouri.

Dr. Tarun Sharma, actor, director and president Nat Manch and Japan Shotokan Karate-Do Kanninjuku Organization, J&K, youth president, Bhagwan Parshuram Trust J&K and In-charge Cultural Cell Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha was the chief guest on the occasion. Engineer, Palvi Sharma International Karate Player and 1st National Gold Medalist was guest of honour.

While, chief guest, Dr. Tarun Sharma handed over belts and certificates among qualified Karate players and emphasized on maintaining fitness.