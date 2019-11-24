BBSB Hockey Club Poonch lifts title

5th Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Hockey Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Getting the better of Hiranagar Hockey Club by a solitary goal (1-0) in the finals, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Hockey Club Poonch lifted the title trophy of the 5th Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey Tournament, organised by Kashmir Singh Sangat (KSS) Jammu, under the aegis of Hockey J&K at KK Hakhu Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here today.

The players of both the teams showed extraordinary hockey skills and their game was amalgam of offence and defence. However, it were the players of BBSB Hockey Club Poonch who held their nerves when it mattered the most in crunch situation and managed to score a much needed goal.

Noib Mughal was the star performer for the winners, who scored the lone goal in 18th minute of the game, which fetched him the man of the match award, while Matinder Pal Singh of the same Club was declared as the man of the series.

Earlier, Sanjay Singh Jasrotia and Shoib Mughal got the man of the match awards in the first and second semifinals respectively.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, KS Risam was the guest of honour.

The chief guest interacted with both the teams in the finals and wished them good luck before start of the match, while the guest of honour along with other dignitaries distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up teams, besides individual trophies and medals among the players.

Earlier, Tejwant Singh Reen, President KSS Jammu presented welcome address and welcomed chief guest, guest of honour and other dignitaries.

The guest of honour, Mr Risam lavished praise on the organisers for holding the mega event in a befitting manner. He said sports serves for delight, for ornament and for agility.

Karamjeet Singh, Secretary KSS Jammu and Organising Secretary of the tournament in his address threw light on the objectives of the tournament. He said that the main aim of the tournament was to provide opportunity to the youth for showcasing sporting skill, besides helping them not to derail from the mainstream by involving them in sports activities to not to fall prey to drugs and other allied social evils.

The match officials included Angat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Balmeet Singh, Anjali Thakur and GS Bakshi, Tournament Director.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India, SSP Randhir Singh, Gurcharan Singh, retired Judge, Jarnail Singh Raina, IP Singh, Fateh Singh, SS Bali and Harbhajan Singh.