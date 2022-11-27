Batra Group, JKSC conduct community sports meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: Batra Group and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council jointly conducted community sports meet at Green Field Ground Gandhi Nagar under the imitative ‘My Youth My Pride’ campaign, wherein around 700 players participated, here today.

Sangeeta Jaitley who was the chief guest of the event said, “I am happy to see so many children participating in sports activities. I wish them all the luck. They should practice hard and should aim to represent our country.”

The guests of honour for the event were Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Devender Rana and Nuzhat Gul Secretary J&K Sports Council. They also interacted with the players.

Bhisham Batra, Director Batra Group and President Pegasus Hero FC said that they were happy to be a part of this grand event. The community sports meet will not only indulge our youth but also other members of our community. I am thankful to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for supporting and promoting sports culture in J&K through various campaigns “My Youth My Pride” is one of them.

ASCOMS Artemis organised free health check up for the society which included free ECG and Ortho check up.

The event started off with Yoga, followed by Tug-of-War, while the event ended up with Jammu’s first under light football match which included Veterans Football match and Community Football match between Pegasus Hero FC representing Gandhi Nagar Jammu V/s Param FC representing Hiranagar SFA.

Param FC Hiranagar won the match in penalties.