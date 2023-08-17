Bandipora Squash C’ship inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Aug 17: District Bandipora Squash Championship was inaugurated here today at J&K Sports Council Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium by Arfe Rahim Treasurer J&K Squash Rackets Association.

The Championship is being organised by District Bandipora Squash Association under the aegis of J&K Squash Rackets Association and Sponsored by Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.

The chief guest encouraged participating players from Bandipora and gifted them caps from her own. Players have been entered in different categories. The championship will conclude on August 18. Access Future Foundation, Al- Famiglia, Kashmir Pro Sports Academy supported the championship making it a grand success. There were 20 matches in the Boys Section and 19 in girls section played in U-15, U-17 and U-19 and Senior categories in both sections.