Ayush from Assam wins Season-4

Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Trophy 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 7: Ayush Dutta emerged overall winner of online contest of Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Trophy, Season 4- a talent hunt competition, organized by French Club Jammu to pay tribute to noted Bollywood Star Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a dance category, Ayush Dutta got first place, Sreerupa Pal and Sarin Sharma shared second place and Aadhya Sadhotra clinched third place. In the singing category, Sunil Singh Rana got first place, Kanishka Gupta got second place and Amaira Mahajan clinched third place.

In acting category, Aadhya Wazir got first place, Jaspreet Kaur clinched second place and Apurva Mishra bagged third place. The performances of the contestants were judged by eminent jury members including Dr Tarun Sharma (Founder and President, Nat Manch), Kavi Raj (Choreographer), Ashima Sharma (Fashion influencer) and Palak Gupta (French Club Member). This online competition was held under the supervision of Arun Sharma, Founder and President, French Club.