Australian Team calls J&K’s spin sensation Abid Mushtaq as net bowler

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 31: Adding another feather to his already colourful cap, Abid Mushtaq, a left-arm spinning sensation and hard hitting batter has been called as a net bowler for the Australian Team for Test Series against India. His genuine all-round talent finds recognition at the highest level. Possibly a stepping stone for the national team. He will join the team at Bengaluru on Feb 2, 2023.

This extraordinary talented cricketer, who unfortunately failed to make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season scalped 32 wickets in Ranji Trophy this season while representing Jammu and Kashmir in this prestigious tournament, with 8/18 against formidable Vidarbha as his best, which is the second best in the country. With 29.00 as his bowling strike rate, he stands 4th in the entire country and with 14.38 as his bowling average, Abid is among the top ten in India.

He was brilliant with the ball in this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare One-Dayers in which J&K qualified for the knockout stage.

The best part of Abid’s performance is that he took all these wickets against the strong sides like Punjab, Railways, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat and Tripura.

Moreover, this die-hard cricketer, a tough customer, who is a hard nut to crack, rather a class act when on song, promising bowling all-rounder, Abid Mushtaq has a good record in First-Class, List-A and T20 Tournaments, being organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among all its affiliate units across the country.

He has taken 71 wickets with a magnificent economy rate of 2.91 and an average of 19.6 in his 19 First-Class matches, besides taking 22 wickets in equal number of matches in the T20 format with an economy rate of 6.30 and an average of 20.6. In List-A, Abid has 18 scalps in 23 matches with an economy of 5.21.

As a batter, Abid has scored 577 runs with an average of 23.1 and a strike rate of 92 in his 19 First-Class matches, besides scoring 411 runs with an average of 29.4 and a strike rate of 120.2 in his 23 List-A matches.

Abid attributed his success to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), his parents, selectors and his childhood coach.