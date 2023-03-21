Ashok Kumar elected Distt Kabaddi ‘parton-in-chief’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 21: Ashok Kumar, Director Sports SMVDSB was nominated as patron-in-chief of the District Kabaddi Association, here today.

Tanveer Sheikh was elected as president, Bhim Sein as vice president, Karun Magotra as general secretary, Dr. Vikram Gulati as treasurer and Dwaraka Nath as joint secretary of the Association.

During the election, the president, honorary general secretary and treasurer were authorized to nominate chairperson and members of organizing committees amongst bonafide members and contributors.

Anil Gupta (President), CEO Kuldeep Gupta and Surinder Mohan Gupta (Gen. Secretary) congratulated newly elected office bearers.

Vikram Slathia Municipal Councilor, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Vasandi, Ashwani Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Ram Kumar, Vipin Photra, Vishal Bamotra, Ravi Kumar, Sourab Pandit, Rakesh Sharma, Rajni and Sunita were present during the election.