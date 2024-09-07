Arushi shines in Commonwealth Chess C’ship at Sri Lanka

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Arushi Kotwal from Bhaderwah has made history for Jammu and Kashmir by winning one gold and one bronze medal at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2024 held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. In the Commonwealth Rapid Chess Championship, Kotwal secured gold medal in the under-20 girls’ category, showcasing her exceptional skills. The silver medal went to WCM Sanudula K M Dahamdi of Sri Lanka, while the bronze was claimed by Gamage Desandhi Dhihansa, also from Sri Lanka.

In the Blitz Chess Championship, Kotwal earned the bronze medal, with WFM Kalyani Sirin of India taking gold and Gamage Desandhi Dhihansa winning silver. India excelled overall, winning 13 gold, 13 silver and 7 bronze medals in rapid, and 11 gold, 15 silver and 8 bronze in blitz. Sri Lanka followed with multiple medals, while Singapore and Zambia each won one gold.

This championship saw participation from five countries and 282 players across 18 categories. Kotwal’s achievement marks her as the first player from J&K to medal in the Under-20 category at an International Chess event. Kotwal currently pursuing an M A in Political Science at the University of Delhi, had previously won a bronze medal at the All India Inter-University Chess Championship in January 2024.