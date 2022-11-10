Arnis C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Arnis National Championship commenced at Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, here today.

The three days competition will culminate on November 12, being organised by J&K Arnis Association in collaboration with Arnis India Federation, wherein 422 players participated from 15 States/UTs in both boys and girls category.

Arnis India Federation is responsible for the promotion and development of Arnis in India under the World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation.