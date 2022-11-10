Excelsior Sports Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Arnis National Championship commenced at Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, here today.
The three days competition will culminate on November 12, being organised by J&K Arnis Association in collaboration with Arnis India Federation, wherein 422 players participated from 15 States/UTs in both boys and girls category.
Arnis India Federation is responsible for the promotion and development of Arnis in India under the World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation.
Arnis C’ship commences
Excelsior Sports Correspondent