Army organizes Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 6: With an aim to infuse sportsmanship, camaraderie & brotherhood among the youth of Thannamandi as also to channelize their energies and positively engage the youth, Army organized a Cricket Tournament.

The event generated immense enthusiasm among the locals wherein 20 teams from district Rajouri are participating.

The tournament provides a perfect platform to the youth of locals to showcase their performance and hone their skills.

The main aim of the tournament is to bring all communities together and maintain peace and harmony in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that the Army has been organizing different sporting events to promote physical activity among youth and divert their energy towards a positive direction.

The locals appealed to Army for organizing more such events in the future to nurture the sporting talent in locals.