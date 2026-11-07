APS Miran Sahib holds alumni meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Army Public School (APS), Miran Sahib, organised its alumni meet 'Reminiscence-26', bringing together former students and teachers to celebrate nostalgia, camaraderie and lifelong bonds with their alma mater.

The event was graced by Lavinder Kaur, former Principal of APS Miran Sahib, as the chief guest. The programme commenced with a welcome address, followed by the digital inauguration of the ceremony. Principal Ritu Sharma was also present on the occasion.

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A special highlight of the meet was the presence of former teachers, whose guidance and contribution in shaping generations of students were acknowledged. The cultural programme featured presentations titled 'Alumni Assembly - Echoes of the Past', 'Divine Rhythms, Modern Vibes' and 'Walk of Legacy', besides an interactive segment, 'Back to School, Back to Fun', musical performances and an alumni sharing session.

During the interactive session, former students shared their personal and professional journeys, achievements and experiences, inspiring the present students to pursue their aspirations with confidence and perseverance. Tokens of gratitude were also presented to acknowledge the contributions and continued association of alumni and former teachers.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Lavinder Kaur highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong bond with one's alma mater and upholding the values imparted by the institution. Principal Ritu Sharma emphasised the significance of alumni in strengthening the school's legacy and fostering lasting relationships.