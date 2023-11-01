APS Akhnoor emerges winner in Boys, Girls category

Inter School Basketball tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Army Public School (APS) Akhnoor hosted Northern Command Inter School Basketball Tournament. The competition was nothing short of thrilling, with girls and boys teams from APS Dhar Road, APS Rakhmuthi, APS Udhampur, APS Nagrota, APS Srinagar and APS Akhnoor exhibited their skills and determination on the court. With passionate cheers from supporters, the event was a testament to the power of unity, sportsmanship, and the love of the game.

Geeta Devi, Principal APS Akhnoor, emphasised the importance of sports in a student’s life followed by a group song sung by a choir of students. The preliminary rounds were marked by fierce competition and spectacular plays, with each team showcasing their unique style and strategy. In the finals APS Akhnoor emerged victorious in both Boys and Girls category displaying exceptional teamwork and skill. Runner’s up trophy was bagged by APS Udhampur in Boys category and among Girls teams APS Dhar road was the Runner’s up. The best players of the tournament were Daksh Tokas of APS Akhnoor and Aradhana Panda APS Akhnoor among boys and girls category respectively.

Brigadier Rakesh Pachora, Chairman, APS Akhnoor shared his thoughts, stating that it was heartwarming to see the dedication and talent of youth. The Inter-School Basketball competition has not only brought schools together but has also instilled values of discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition in our students. Dr Rakesh Chander, Vice-Principal, APS Akhnoor extended his sincere gratitude to all the participating schools, students, parents, and the entire community for their overwhelming support.