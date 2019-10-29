Ansh, Rishab, Stanzin, Ananya enter Junior Billiards semis

Last date for Senior Snooker entries today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Ansh Chopra, Rishab Arora, Stanzin Stobdan and Ananya Mahajan entered into the semis of the Junior Billiards, being organized during the ongoing 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

Earlier in the first quarterfinal match, Ansh Chopra defeated Akash Mahajan by straight 2-0 frames (50-38 and 50-29).

In the second quarterfinal match, Rishab Arora outplayed Manav Pathania by 2-0 frames (50-48 and 50-36).

Stanzin Stobdan beats Sanand Sharma by 2-1 frames in the third quarterfinal match. In the first frame, Stanzin emerged winner by 50-27, but Sanand equalized the game by winning the second frame by 50-37. Both the cueists sweet well in the decider frame, but Stanzin won the frame by a close margin of just 2 points (50-48).

In the fourth quarterfinal match, Ananya Mahajan defeated Aasim Rashid by straight 2-0 frames (50-17 and 50-29).

As per spokesman of J&K Billiards and Snooker Association the last date of Senior Snooker entries is tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship is being organized by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council.