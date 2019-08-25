Anil Puri of Indian Army creates history

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Lieutenant General, Anil Puri has become first serving General of the Indian Army to complete France’s oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

The 56-year old officer completed the circuit on August 23, 2019 by cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep.

Puri’s achievement is not only a proud moment for the Indian Army, but for the entire nation.

31,125 riders have managed to complete Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur ever since the event started in 1931.

This year, the picturesque town of Rambouillet hosted the departure and arrival for the event.