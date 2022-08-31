Aneesha selected for Indian Shooting Camp

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Aneesha Sharma, shooter of Mission Olympics Shooting Academy (MOSAJ) has been selected for the Indian shooting team camp, scheduled to be held at New Delhi from September 1to15.

She is the first shooter from J&K selected in the India shooting squad. She has secured her place in the Indian Shooting Rifle team with the average score of 622.8 at National level. She got training under the guidance of coaches Vishal Mehra and Aman Singh for this achievement.

Dilbag Singh DGP J&K Chairman, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal president and other office bearers of the J&K Rifle Association congratulated Aneesha for her selection in the Indian camp.