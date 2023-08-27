Anantnag defeats Shopian by 3-2

Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: On the 6th day of the ongoing Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament today, Anantnag defeated Shopian by 3-2.

Sameer Ahmed Najar Anantnag was declared as man of the match for his brilliant performance. Advocate Barkat Kour Rattan, Resident Secretary Hockey J&K was chief guest on this occasion.

Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament Srinagar was sponsored by the Indian Army under the aegis of Hockey J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council at Hockey Stadium, Polo View, Srinagar.

The match officiated by Ranjit Singh and Sohail Azim, Match observer was Charanjit Singh, Technical table was Gurjit Singh, Iqbal Singh and Ali Mohammed.