Amritsar lifts ‘Chaar Sahibzaade Volleyball’ title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: Amritsar Club defeated RS Pura Club and lifted the 5th Chaar Sahibzaade Volleyball tournament title, organised by young sports lovers in Kaku Dey Kothey in Bishnah, here today.

Former Legislator and senior BJP leader Vikram Randhawa was the chief guest on the occasion and said that inculcating a culture of sports among youth is essential in attaining a healthy lifestyle.

SHO Police Station Arnia Inspector Deepak Katoch, Rinku Arora, Sarpanch, Naib Sarpanch and Panch along with organizers and villagers were present on the occasion.

Former Legislator said that other than physical and mental development, sports activities play a vital role to widen vision and in gaining self-confidence which is key to excel in any field of life. He said that it is our responsibility to nurture young minds and bring out the best in them.

He added that there is a need to give focused attention so that students with different abilities and interests will be able to exploit their potential to the full. “The sports activities help in grooming youth to inculcate qualities to become global leaders and play a positive role in shaping society towards further betterment,” he said.

He said that there is a lot of talent in youth of rural areas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government has initiated various steps to nourish their talent.

He urged the students to take an active part in co-curricular activities for overall development and assured that basic sports infrastructure will be made available to them on priority.

The former Legislator also distributed awards to players and organizers of the event.