Aman Memorial Football Tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Sept 30: Three days “Aman Memorial Football Tourney”, organized by the public of Siraj area, concluded at sports stadium here.

Eighteen teams from different schools of the district participated in the tourney.

Dr Sagar D Doifode, Deputy Commissioner (DC) was the chief guest on the closing ceremony. Ravinder Pal SP Operations Doda, Master Popsy Additional SP Headquarters Doda and other senior officers from Police Department were also present on the occasion.

DC along with other dignitaries distributed the prizes among the winners in different categories.

In Middle Standard category (boys), Green Model Higher Secondary School Doda, Paramount Higher Secondary School Doda and Laksh Sports Academy Doda bagged first, second and third positions respectively, whereas in girls category, AIER Public School Doda, Paramount Higher Secondary School Doda and Green Model Higher Secondary School Doda secured first, second and third positions respectively.

In Primary Standard category (boys), Laksh Sports Doda, Green Model Higher Secondary School Doda and AIER Public School Doda clinched first, second and third positions respectively, whereas in girls category, Paramount Higher Secondary School Doda, Green Model Higher Secondary School Doda and AIER Public School Doda bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

Moyiz Ahmed of Green Model Higher Secondary School was declared as best player of the tournament in Middle Standard category, whereas Dinesh of Laksh Sports Academy was declared as best player of the tournament in Primary Standard category.

The village Siraj in District Doda is the birth place of martyred DySP Aman Thakur, who attained martyrdom during encounter with militants in district Kulgam on February 24, 2019.