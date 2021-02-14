All Star Jourian CC lifts title trophy

Shaheed Lt Thakur Dass Memorial Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 14: All Stars Jourian-Khour Cricket Club lifted title trophy of Shaheed Lieutenant Thakur Dass Memorial Cricket Tournament by defeating Northern Cricket Club by 14 runs, played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

All Stars Jourian team won the toss and decided to bat first. All Stars Jourian scored 228 by losing five wickets in 20 overs. Ishtiaq made brilliant 93 runs in 47 balls, whereas Rahul scored 54 runs and Robin contributed 25 runs in 12 balls. For Northern CC, Aadil and Sunny shared two wickets each and Ankush got one wicket.

While chasing the target, the Northern CC succeeded to score 215 by losing eight wickets in stipulated overs. Bhanu made highest 84 runs off 39 balls, Lakhan and Puneet contributed 48 and 21 runs respectively, while Taseer made 19 runs. From bowling side, Jattin got three wickets, Monu and Latto shared two wickets each while Istiaq clinched one wicket.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and former MLA Akhnoor, Rajeev Sharma was the guest of honour, whereas DK Kapoor (President Akhnoor Sports Club), Kr Sham Singh Langeh (Gen Secretary Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association District Jammu), Surinder Khajuria (Secy ASC), Gopal Singh (SDM Akhnoor), Varun Jandial (SDPO Akhnoor), Sunita Sharma (Vice Principal GHSS Akhnoor), Deepak Manni, Dr RC. Kashap (vice president ASC) and many others were present during the event.

The winning team was awarded with cash prize of Rs 25000 along with winning trophy, whereas a trophy along with Rs 15000 cash prize were awarded to runner-up team.

Ishtiaq was declared as man of the match, while Rahul Sharma got man of the series award and Rahul Sharma was also declared best batsman of tournament besides Jatin Wadhwan as best bowler of tournament.

Dayal Singh and Vikas Bali were the umpires, whereas Rohit Kumar, Sushil Gupta & Arjun Kumar acted as scorers.

Tournament was organized by Akhnoor Sports Club under the overall supervision of Kr Sham Singh Langeh (Gen Secy District Jammu JKCA) and Vishnu Kant Sharma (Chairman Thakur Dass Memorial Cricket Tournament).