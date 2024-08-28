All J&K State Chess tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: The All J&K State Chess tournament concluded with a notable showcase of talent at the Srinagar Sports Club. Held from 24th to 26th August 2024, the event, organized by the All J&K State Chess Association and sponsored by the J&K State Sports Council and the All India Chess Federation, featured six competitive categories: U13 Boys, U13 Girls, U15 Boys, U15 Girls, U19 Boys and U19 Girls.

The tournament saw exceptional performances from young chess players. In the U13 Boys category, Hamzah Malik claimed the top spot, followed by Rikvik Gandotra and Ahmed Gowhar. Fatima led the U13 Girls, with Maryara Sharma and Fatima ul Zohra rounding out the top three. Hamzah Malik continued his strong performance in the U15 Boys category, with Arush Sharma and Ehan Sajad also achieving top positions. For U15 Girls, Fatima secured the first place, with Areeba Shabir and Srujanika Gupta among the top finishers.

In the U19 categories, Mohammad Aayan Khan emerged as the top player among the boys, while Manasvi Gupta led the U19 Girls. The top two players in the U13 categories and the top fourteen in the U15 and U19 categories will represent J&K UT at the upcoming national championships.

The event was managed under the supervision of the Manager of the Indoor Sports Complex, with Abdul Rashid Wani and Comrade Parvez overseeing the proceedings. The tournament concluded with a vote of thanks by Arshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the All J&K Chess Association.