Akhtar calls Yuvi most elegant India left-hander

New Delhi, June 11: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes Yuvraj Singh is the most elegant left-hander to have played cricket for India a day after the flamboyant all-rounder called time on his international career.

In response, the Indian said Akhtar was the one bowler who terrified him the most in his playing days.

Yuvraj brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, during which he became the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph and fought a gritty battle with cancer.

“A rock-star, a match winner, a great junior and a very good friend of mine,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t think India has produced a more elegant left-handed batsman than Yuvraj Singh. He used to play very fluently,” he added.

Yuvraj, on his part, said he was always scared of facing the ‘Rawalpindi Express’.

“Trust me Everytime u ran into bowl at me it was terrifying ! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph Shoaib Akhtar’s Special Message,” Yuvraj wrote on his twitter page. (PTI)