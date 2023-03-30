AG J&K creates history; enters finals

IA & AG Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 30: Getting the better of star-studded AG Rajasthan in a thrilling contest by a narrow margin of 4 runs in the semifinals, the formidable side of AG J&K sealed berth in the finals today and is all set to lock horns with AG West Bengal in the title clash of the ongoing Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA& AG) Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament at Civil Lines VCA Cricket Stadium, Nagpur tomorrow.

Earlier, put into bat, AG J&K rode on a splendid batting display by the trio of Aditya Pratap Singh, Paras Sharma and skipper Ramdayal to score a good total of 184 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Showing stellar grit and tenacity, Aditya Pratap Singh notched up a magnificent half-century, scoring power-packed 65 runs off just 32 balls, studded with 8 fours and 2 sixes, while Paras Sharma contributed valuable 45 runs off 33 deliveries with 6 boundaries and Ramdayal made brisk unbeaten 27 off 12 balls. Abid Mushtaq (16) and Bandeep Singh (14) were the other contributors.

For AG Rajasthan, Rituraj Singh and Ankit Lamba took 3 wickets each, while Mohit Singh claimed one wicket.

In reply, AG Rajasthan after a hard-fought battle fell short of just 4 runs, managing to score 180/9 in 20 overs, thus lost the match by a narrow margin of 4 runs. Mohendra Singh top scored with 66 off 32 balls, studded with 5 fours and equal number of sixes, while Ankit Lamba was at his murderous best in his brief knock of 8-ball 27 runs. Arijit Gupta and Shubham Sharma contributed 21 and 19 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Abid Mushtaq and Ramdayal took 3 wickets each, while Rahil Singh, Waseem Raza and Bandeep Singh claimed one wicket each. For his superb all-round display, Ramdayal was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

Former First Class Cricketer, Ashwani Gupta is accompanying the AG J&K team as Coach, while former Ranji Trophy Player Anoop Mangotra is the Manager.