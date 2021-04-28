After Elite Tigers; Game Changer, Samar Strikers, Vriddhi Royals enter semis

3rd Police-Public Cricket Premier League final today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 28: After Elite Tigers, Game Changer, Samar Strikers and Vriddhi Royals entered into the semifinal stage of the ongoing 3rd Police Public Cricket Premier League, being organized under the banner of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Senior Cricketers of J&K and KC Sports Club.

In first match today, Samar Strikers defeated Game Changer Rising Stars by 6 wickets. Batting first, Game Changer Rising Stars made only 93 runs by losing all the wickets in 17.4 overs. Raman made 26 runs, Aryan scored 13 runs and Snoop made 12 runs.

From the bowling side, Sarvsheesh took 4 wickets, while Kamal and Dipesh grabbed 3 wickets each.

In reply, Samar Strikers chased the target in 13.4 overs by losing 4 wickets. Arnav Gupta was top scorer with 39 runs, Achintiya scored 28 runs and Dipesh made 10 runs.

From the bowling side, Monty, Prabjot and Sanoop took 1 wicket each.

Kamal was declared as Man of the Match and cash reward of Rs 2000 was given to him.

In another match, Vriddhi Royals defeated Samar Strikers by 5 wickets.

Batting first, Samar Strikers made 100 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Achintiya made 29 runs, Yuvraj scored 17 runs and Sumit chipped in 11 runs.

From the bowling side, Prince Rana took 3 wickets while Vishal and Jasbir took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Vriddhi Royals chased the target in 18.5 overs. Satyam made 35 runs, Dhikshant scored 25 runs and Prince made 10 runs.

From the bowling side, Tejasvee took 2 wickets, Kamal and Sumit took 1 wicket each.

Prince Rana was adjudged as Man of the Match and cash reward of Rs 2000 was presented to him.

Batting first, KAP Smashers scored 118 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Arman Sharma made 30 runs, Shoab scored 21 runs and Aryan Sharma chipped in 17 runs.

From bowling side, Jeevesh took 2 wickets, while Monty and Varun clinched 1 wicket each.

In second inning, Game Changer Rising Stars chased the target in 19 overs. Jahanveer played a brilliant inning of 56 runs and Snoop made 24 runs.

From bowling side, Aysh and Sharad clinched 1 wicket each.

Jahanveer was declared as Man of the Match.

Bandeep Singh, Ranji player of J&K was the chief guest who was introduced with the participating teams and during interaction he conveyed his best wishes to the participating players for their best performance in the league.

RP Singh, Sadiq Hussain, Saleem Rehman, Ashok Kumar, JD Singh and Rahul were the officials in today matches.

“In tomorrow’s fixture, Game Changers will take on Vriddhi Royals in first semis, while Samar Strikers will play with Elite Tigers in second semifinal. Final match of the tournament will also be played tomorrow”, informed Organizing Secretary.