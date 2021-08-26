Advisor reviews progress of ongoing Sports projects under JKSC

*Directs officers for speedy completion of all projects

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress of various sports infrastructure projects under J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary JK Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, Executive Engineers and other concerned officials of the Sports Council.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the physical progress achieved on various projects like Arun Jaitley International Stadium at Kathua, construction of synthetic hockey turfs at Polo Ground, Srinagar and K K Hakku Stadium, Jammu, Mini Stadium at Parade Ground, Jammu, multi-purpose indoor sports halls at Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Budgam and other places, Gymnastics hall at MAM Stadium Jammu, Skating rink at Jammu, Lawn Tennis court at Jammu and several similar other projects were also discussed in detail.

While reviewing the progress on these projects, Advisor Khan stressed upon the officers for speedy and timely completion of all the projects to provide sportspersons of J&K a reliable and modern type of sports infrastructure to realize their potential. He asked them to make concerted efforts to involve more and more youth into sports to channelize their energies.

Speaking on the progress made on construction of Arun Jaitley International Stadium at Kathua, synthetic hockey turfs at Srinagar and Jammu and other big projects, Advisor Khan directed the officers that all these big sports stadiums should be equipped with all types of modern facilities.

The Advisor directed them that ramps and seating arrangement for differently abled persons should be built at these places besides conveniences for physically challenged persons should also be constructed at all the stadiums.

He further directed the officers to devise a plan for installing solar rooftops at big stadiums so that the energy needs can be met besides an option of distributing the excess power generated to nearby offices or utilities on payment basis should also be looked into.

The Advisor also directed the officers to devise a mechanism for water harvesting at all stadiums so that the water harvested by this technique can be utilised for different purposes while carrying out various activities in these stadiums.

While reviewing the sports activities being organised across the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor Khan directed the Secretary JKSC to look into an option organising a sports festival at newly constructed multi-purpose indoor sports hall at Tral. He also directed the Secretary to organise sports festivals and camps across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Secretary JKSC gave a detailed presentation on the progress achieved on various ongoing sports infrastructure projects in J&K.