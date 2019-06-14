Advisor KK Sharma visits venue as ‘Let’s Play’ Football enters Day-4

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: Teams sealed berth in the finals of various categories as the last four stage matches were played on day-4 today in the ongoing ‘Let’s Play’ State Level Football Tournament for Boys & Girls at Srinagar and Ganderbal, here.

The Advisor to Governor KK Sharma visited the TRC Astroturf venue, where he interacted with the participating players and officials. He appreciated the Department for organizing such events that provide a platform to the youth to explore their talent in the field of sports.

In Boys section between 13-16 age group, District Srinagar defeated District Leh by seven goals to nil (7-0) in the final match and lifted the title.

On the concluding day tomorrow, District Budgam team will lock horns with District Baramulla, while in girls section in under-19 age group, District Leh will take on Kulgam District and District Baramulla will clash with District Leh for the title in under-17 age group.