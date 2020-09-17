Advisor Khan takes stock of progress works at Multipurpose Sports Hall

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today took stock of progress of works at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground.

Advisor Khan inspected various sections of the sports facility and had a firsthand stock of the ongoing works there.

On the occasion, he enquired about the sports courts and the type of sports among other categories of indoor sports which would be played at the hall.

He directed the concerned executing agency to pace up the remaining works at the sports hall, so that the facility would be dedicated to the sports persons.

The Advisor was accompanied by Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Naseem Choudhary and other concerned.

Secretary JKSC briefed the Advisor that the sports hall would provide facilities for playing many indoor games like Judo, Badminton, Martial Arts and Table Tennis.

Advisor Khan also inspected the nearby Football, Hockey and Rugby fields and was told that synthetic turfs are being laid at Hockey field and other renovation works would be executed soon for Football field as well as Rugby field.

Later, the Advisor also witnessed a practice Volleyball match and also interacted with the Volleyball players who come from different districts of Kashmir valley for practicing the game at the facility.