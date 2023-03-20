Advisor Bhatnagar declares 84th Senior Nat’l, Inter-State Table Tennis C’ship open

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: UTT 84th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championship was declared open by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu, here today.

The ceremonial lamp was lit by the chief guest and other dignitaries, followed by the chief guest Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar who also played some knock on the table. More than 900 players are participating in this mega event which includes 34 men teams and 32 in women’s section from all over the country.

In the inaugural speech, the chief guest thanked Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for allotting this big event in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He also assured every help and support from the Government of J&K to all the participants and other officials who have come from across the country.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez spoke in length about the tournament and extended his thanks to TTFI for reposing faith in J&K Table Tennis Association in organizing such a big event. He also made an appeal to Kamlesh Mehta, general secretary TTFI to organize international level championship in the Union Territory which could not only boost the game but also give a message of love from this place to the entire world.

He also congratulated Ajay Sharma the organizing secretary for leaving no stone unturned in providing every facility and hospitality to the participants.

Kamlesh Mehta secretary TTFI welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries on the opening of the championship. He also thanked PSPB (Petroleum Sports Promotion Board) for the promotion of sports particularly Table Tennis and expressed thanked Nuzhat Gul Secretary J&K Sports Council, MD SRTC, MD JKTDC, J&K Police, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports Jammu University and media fraternity for their support in conducting the tournament.

Vita Dani, chairperson UTT (Ultimate Table Tennis) also spoke on the occasion and assured that the UTT will continue to promote the Table Tennis game in the country.

Prominent personalities including Gautam Vadehra from PSPB, RK Chibber Director Youth Services and Sports, Rajeev Sharma Member Sports Council, Dr. Zaffar Iqbal CAO Sports Council, Riaz Ahmed Administrative Officer Sports Council, Sanjay Wahi president J&K Table Tennis Association, , Rajan Sharma secretary, Satbir Singh (senior vice president), Saleem Banday (vice president), IP Singh (vice president), Vasu Dewan (joint secretary), Satish Gupta Manager MA Stadium, Dharminder Mangotra, Sheetal Gandotra and Sanjay Gupta were present during the inaugural ceremony.

Hunumant Sharma conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.