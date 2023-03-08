ADGP Security launches JKVCA’s new uniform

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 8: Dr. SD Singh Jamwal, ADGP Security J&K launched the new uniform of J&K Veterans Cricket Association (JKVCA) in an impressive function, here today.

He was accompanied by Vivek Suri general secretary along with Amit Kumar and Ashish Singh, executive members of J&K Veterans Cricket Association.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. SD Singh lauded the efforts of JKVCA for taking new initiatives to bring all the active and passionate cricket lovers over the age of 40 under a single platform and to make them play active and competitive cricket.

The ADGP said that JKVCA is working very hard to promote veterans cricket in J&K which he has observed in the recently concluded Martyrs Cup organized by JKVCA in Jammu. He wished JKVCA success in the coming inter-state tournament with Veterans Cricket Association Uttarakhand at Dehradun.

Vivek Suri informed the ADGP that the Association is working under the aegis of Board for Veterans Cricket in India headed by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. “J&K Veterans Cricket Association is part of All India Veterans Double Wicket Cricket Championship held recently at JawaharLal Nehru Stadium Ghaziabad under the dynamic leadership of Praveen Tyagi senior vice president BVCI,” he said.

“In April-May a National championship will be organized by JKVCA in Jammu on the pattern of IPL in which various Veterans Associations are participating,” he informed.