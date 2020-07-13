Ace golfer Parvez scores hole in one

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Ace golfer, Shahid Parvez, former Ranji Trophy State Captain today secured hole in one at Royal Springs Golf Course, here.

With this achievement, he has become one of the leading ace golfers of the RSGC, Srinagar. The feat was accomplished at Hole Number, 16. The Golfer used an eight iron club over a distance of 155 yards. The four balls comprised Gareeb Dass, Inspector General of Police, Dr Asif Khanday, Firdous Massoodi and Shahid Parvez.

Scoring hole in one is considered to be a great achievement for the golfer player which added one more feather in his/her cap.