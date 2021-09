9th JU-JITSU C’ship concludes with medals distribution

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: 9th JU-JITSU Championship, organised by District JU-JITSU Association, concluded at J&K SC Hall Bhagwati Nagar with medals distribution among winners, here today.

Around 70 students from various Schools and Academies participated in the event.

In the closing ceremony, Gul-e-Surkhab- Senior Officer at J&K Secretariat was the chief guest, whereas Sunil Kumar Sawhney, Tarsem Sharma, Navneet Gupta and Vikas Dogra were among the special guests.

The gold medals were secured by Prashraye Mahajan, Aarav Singh Jamwal, Aayan Khalid, Vihaan Gupta, Mannan Kapoor, Mayra Sethi, Simranjot Kour, Drishya Mahajan, Pragya Wadhera, Vedika Bhan, Mineral Gul, Girish Sharma, Kanishq Sharma, Kanan Rudransh, Krishna Sharma, Droan Dushyant Kohli, Vishav Dev Chib, Arjun Sharma, Mandeep Mangotra, Khushnuma Jamwal, Stuti Abrol, Sonakshi Manhas , Aradhya Kohli, Nagampreet Kour, Manita Saproo, Harsheen Kour Bhatia, Nitin Kumar, Piyush Bhau, Rudra Bakshi, Aatish Sharma, Daksh Chib, Zayin Dobriyal, Kouvam Gupta, Akhileshwar Singh Jamwal, Aradhna, Sargun Kour, Lavanya Sharma, Navania Sharma, Gunjan Gandotra, Palak Sharma, Harshita Singh, Vanshika Dewan, Aakanksha Sudan, Ina Dhar, Honey Sharma, Ranjeet Singh, Shreyas Kowdanya, Koushal Garg, Mehul Sharma, Sudiksha Sharma, Eshaan Saini, Tarun Gupta, Trish Thappa, Mandeep Mangotra, Abhishek Choudhary and Ritish Pansotra.

Kavyansh Gupta, Gourav Sharma, Rehaan Gill, Dainik Gupta, Alshifa Mir, Aaradhya Magotra, Baridhivik, Vaibhav Dev Singh, Vinayak Gupta, Abhishek Sharma, Abhinandani Sharma, Gunjan Tickoo, Mehak Chib, Tanmay Johal, Akhil Kumar, Meehan Sethi, Rohishek, Sunidhi Gupta, Akshra Sudan, Ashween Kour, Anshdeep Kour, Nandika Jammoria, Janvi Singh, Sonakshi Sagar, Razaq Ahmed, Aditya Sharma, Aman Sharma, Anirudh Verma, Upasana Sharma, Parth Saini & Harsh Sharma won silver medals besides Sarthak Gupta, Abeer, Surya Bajwa, Divansh Chib, Sarvagye Gupta, Gunjan Badwan, Rudrash Chib, Mannat Sharma, Aman Kumar, Diya Charak, Tanish Kumar & Vansh Bali secured bronze medals during the competitions.