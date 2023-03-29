8 medals confirmed for J&K in Khelo India NWWL C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: On the 2nd day of the Khelo India National Wushu Women’s League (NWWL) Championship in Sub-Junior category, J&K confirmed 8 medals for it.

Manipur Team is leading in the medal tally so far. The Championship commenced on 28th March and will conclude on 31st March. Khelo India WWL is the scheme of the Sports Authority of India for empowerment of the women. Prime Minister of India has vision to see India in the best 10 countries in the world in the 2028 Olympics.

The Wushu Association of J&K thanked Wushu Association of India, Sports Authority of India for allotting major 3 events to Wushu Association of J&K to host. The office bearers of Wushu Association of J&K expressed gratitude to J&K Sports Council and J&K Police for extending full support for the grand success of the event.

Khelo India Women’s league will be the national feature of the Sports Authority of India just to encourage women towards sports.

The closing ceremony of the Championship will be held tomorrow (30th March) at 5 pm.