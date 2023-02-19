777 Masters lifts Martyrs T-20 Cup title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: 777 Masters Cricket Club lifted the Championship trophy of Martyrs Cup T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating BMCC by 23 runs at KC Cricket Ground, here today.

The tournament was organized by J&K Veteran Cricket Association under the aegis of Board for Veterans Cricket in India led by Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Brig. Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA was chief guest and Rahul Sahai Chairman PHDCCI Jammu was guest of honour in the finals.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Brig. Anil Gupta appreciated the efforts of J&K Veterans Cricket Association in organizing this tournament as such tournaments give platform to players especially veterans in showcasing their talent at competitive levels.

Rahul Sahai in his address said that such tournaments will encourage more veteran players to return to the ground and also will motivate the youngsters.

Vivek Suri, general secretary J&K Veterans Cricket Association while thanking the dignitaries for participating in the function said that the Association is coming with more bilateral series with veteran counterparts in other States.

Earlier, Vicky Raina captain of 777 Master won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision backfired as they were reeling under 53 runs for five wickets but Chander Mohan (40), Majid (30) and Rahul (20) revived the innings of 777 Master who eventually were all out for 164 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. For BMCC, Mohit and Satish clinched 3 and 2 wickets respectively, whereas Rajeev and Suraj shared 1 wicket each.

Chasing a good total of 165 runs, BMCC batsmen tried to push hard at the bowlers but wickets kept on tumbling and they scored 142 runs by losing 8 wickets. Lakhbinder (26), Satish (20), Mohit (19) contributed with bat. For 777 Masters, Vicky Raina was the pick of bowlers who took 4 wickets, while Kamal, Rahul and Romit shared 1 wicket each.

Vicky Raina of 777 Masters was declared as man of the match as well as man of the series for his brilliant performance during the match and series.