71st BN Mullik Memorial Police Football C’ship on with thrill

16 matches played on Day-3 at different venues

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 14: The third day of the Football tournament witnessed 16 matches between 32 teams, each of which had dramatic moments and fierce combat.

A genuinely memorable football day was presented to the crowd, with some truly outstanding performances from the players. Teams went above and beyond to advance to the next round of the competition, and they gave it their all to win the points standings.

Out of 16 matches, 4 matches each were played at Synthetic Turf Ground, Polo Ground, Bakshi Stadium and Kashmir University.

At Bakshi Stadium, 4 matches were played including 3 matches between the women’s teams. The match between Manipur Women Police Vs Jharkhand Women Police was won by Manipur Women Police.

They showed an exemplary thrilling game as they kicked the football 17 times into the goal post thereby securing the game by 17-0 goals.

In the match, 4 goals were scored by Jry. No. 06 O. Bembem Devi & 3 each by Jry. No. 08 (S. Rani Devi) and by Jry. No. 11 (Tababi Devi).

The match between CRPF women and SSB Women was won by SSB women and ended with 2-3 goals. The match between Assam Rifles Women Vs Tamil Nadu women was won by Assam Rifles women by 2-0.

However, in the men’s team, the match was played between Puducherry Police Vs Meghalaya Police which was won by Meghalaya Police by 0-8 goals. Four goals were scored by Jry. No. 12 Donalius Lapang.

At Polo Ground, in a high voltage match between Sikkim Police and Chhattisgarh Police, the match was won by Sikkim Police with a huge margin of 8 goals and ended the game with 9-1 goals. The match played between SSB and CRPF and ITBP Vs Maharashtra ended in a draw (1-1).

Another match was played between Assam Rifles and Tamil Nadu which was won by Assam Rifles by 2-0.

At Synthetic Turf Ground, matches were played between Himachal Pradesh Police and West Bengal Police, Odisha Police Vs CISF, Madhya Pradesh Police and Gujarat Police and J&K Police Vs Arunachal Pradesh. The spectators enjoyed the games with a high spirit supporting their favourite teams with enthusiasm. The matches were won by West Bengal Police, CISF, Madhya Pradesh Police and J&K Police and ended with the scores 0-3, 0-5, 3-1 and 3-1respectively.

At Kashmir University, matches were played in high spirits with each team trying to move mountains for the next round. The matches were played between Punjab Police Vs Uttarakhand Police which ended with the score 1-0 and was won by Punjab Police, Bihar Police Vs Kerala Police which was won by Kerala Police and ended with the score 0-7, BSF Police Vs Assam Police which was won by BSF 3-0 and Delhi Police and Goa Police which was won by Goa Police by 3-2.

With more matches to come, the competition is sure to heat up, and fans can look forward to even more thrilling moments on the field.