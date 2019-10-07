65-member J&K’s contingent leaves for 39th NZ Shooting C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: President Jammu And Kashmir Rifle Association Kuldeep Singh Jamwal in the presence of General Secretary, Amjad Parvez Mirza, Vice Presidents Sharat Chander Singh and Paramjeet Singh flagged off contingent of 65 Marksmen (Men & Women) of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in 39th North Zone Shooting Championship-2019 which is scheduled to be held from October 9 to October 20, 2019 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges New Delhi.

Director General J&K Police Sh. Dilbag Sing,h Chairman J&K Rifle Association wished good luck to the team and hoped that the team will bring laurels to the state by winning a number of medals in the Championship.

It is pertinent to mention that marksmen from every nook and corner of the state including clubs viz KPS Shooting Club, Kathua GZS Rifle Club Bari Brahamna, J&K Police Shooting Club Jammu, DPS Shooting Club Jammu, IDPS Shooting Club Jammu and SMVD Shooting Club Katra besides J&K Police are participating in this Championship.