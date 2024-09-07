53rd KVS National Sports meet underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The 4th day of the 53rd KVS National Sports Meet (Girls) in Jammu was filled with excitement and sportsmanship as participants displayed impressive skills in Hockey and Kabaddi. Matches were held at K.K. Hakku Stadium and M A Stadium, captivating spectators.

Dr Ritu Pallavi, Assistant Commissioner (Training) from KVS Headquarters, New Delhi, inspected the event, offering guidance to participants and reviewing the food and accommodation arrangements. Accompanied by H.S. Kushwaha (AEO), Sudhakar Dubey (Inspector), and Vivek Singh (Technical Coordinator), their appreciation added to the competition’s success.

In Hockey (U-14), the Mumbai Region triumphed over Gurugram by4-0, while Jaipur defeated Patna by 3-0, and Chennai outclassed Gurugram by 8-0. In Hockey (U-17), Bhopal dominated Patna by 3-0, Ranchi outplayed Bhubaneswar by 5-0, Bengaluru defeated Delhi by 2-0 and Jaipur beat Lucknow by 5-0.

Kabaddi matches at M A Stadium saw Jabalpur edge Gurugram by 24-23, Chennai beat Patna by 37-36, Lucknow outplay Jammu by 34-19, and Jabalpur defeat Jaipur by 28-19. In the U-17 category, Bengaluru beat Lucknow by 45-39, Gurugram overcame Kolkata by 31-28, Dehradun outplayed Jaipur by 30-15, and Chennai narrowly defeated Delhi by 35-34.