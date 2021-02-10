4th J&K Soft Tennis C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 10: The 4th J&K UT Soft Tennis Championship was organized by the J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, here today.

Several players from various districts participated in the championship while as few players who had come from Jammu also participated in the event.

“It was for us to understand how the game is played. For this, I am thankful to the association,” said Tehreem from Budgam.

Regarding the difference in the soft tennis and lawn tennis, she said that there is a difference of the ball only, “rest the rules are same,” she said.

Abhimanyu who had come from Jammu and participated in the event said that he was happy that such an event was organized as it would give a boost to the players. “The game is witnessing promotion with every passing day and it is reaching to new levels,” he said.

Bilquees, a sports trainer who was also present on the occasion said that she was happy to see increased participation of female players in the championship and that their participation had made it clear that they are no less than others.

“The event is going to give a boost to the local players as such domestic exercise is a must for a player apart from mandatory coaching. When the players compete on the local level, only then are they able to perform on other platforms,” she said.