49th UT level Badminton C’ship enters Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 6: The 49th J&K UT Badminton Championship, organized by Badminton Association of Jammu and Kashmir (BJAK) entered Day-2 at Badminton Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

The matches were organized under the supervision of Rahul Sharma, chief referee with the help of Vikram Saini, Tauseef Ahmad, Anil Gurkha and Bharat Kumar.

Office bearers of Association, Dr OD Sharma, Chairman BAJK, Balbir Jamwal general secretary, Fyaz Ahmad, joint secretary, and Irfanullah, Vice Chairman were present during the event.

In boys singles under-13, Ubaid Zargar got walkover Mayank Gupta, Gopesh Singh beat Rishit Kumar, Adityanandan trounced Tajasvi Raina, Vivan Singh defeated Aradhya Sharma, Murad Tariq beat Amin, Swyam Sharma lost to Karamveer, Karishk Mall beat Kartik Gupta and Krishna Gupta lost to Harsh Sharma.

In girls singles under-13, Gargi Anand beat Kartika Bandral, Suhani Sharma trounced Anamika Singh, Eleena Singh Bhau defeated Ananya Batta, Rupashi Dhawan lost to Tara Shah, Diamond Rajput beat Sadiya, Parisha Singh lost to Paavni Gupta, Parisha beat Gargi Anand and Mevika Verma lost to Gaina Singh.

In boys single under-15, Salman Muzattar beat Param, Daruv Sadotra lost to Arav Azad, Murad Tariq beat Abhijeet Bandral, Harshant Sharma lost to Divanshu, Manik lost to Harsh, Kazmi Ishtaq lost to Kaniya Sudan, Ali Hussen beat Firasat Bashir, Gopesh Singh beat Mushtaq and Ubaid Zargar lost to Anmol.