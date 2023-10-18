46th All India Railway Basketball C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 17: Northern Railway Sports Association (NRSA) under the aegis of Railway Sports Promotion Board inaugurated 46th All India Railway Basketball Championship for Women at Karnail Singh Stadium, here today.

The All India Railway Basketball Championship for Women 2023-24 commenced from October 17 to 21 which was inaugurated by Shobhan Choudhury, General Manager Northern Railway. A total of 12 teams are competing for the Championship. Shobhan Choudhury in his address called upon the players to exhibit true sportsmanship. He opined that Basketball is a team sport and required unity and strength in all aspects.