4 years on, Baramulla indoor stadium far from completion

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 21: The indoor stadium in Mirgund area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district is incomplete despite lapse of four years since the project was sanctioned.

The sports stadium was sanctioned to provide multi-utility sports facilities for the youth of the area and engage them in productive activities. However, two years after missing the first deadline, the construction work drags on.

The project is being executed by Jammu and Kashmir Projects Corporation Company with an estimated cost of around Rs 4 crores. The project began in 2017 and was supposed to get finished in two years, but four years have already passed.

The sports activities like basketball, badminton, chess, carrom, snooker, and other games were on the list of the authorities. “We wanted youth to come to these places and spend time in a more positive manner, helping in their overall development,” an official said.

The local youths, who had been thrilled about the development are dissatisfied. “We thought we will finally get something to channelize our energies into, but it turns out that the Government is not even serious about these projects,” a youth, Sahil Ahmad said.

He added that he has long crossed his teenage years and is in his twenties now with the extra burden of studies. “Even if the stadium is complete now, I won’t get the time to visit it. I am now busy in my studies than I was two or three years ago,” Bhat said.

Other youths Excelsior talked to also had dampened spirits and were of the idea that the stadium might never be executed. “The way executing agency has handled it, I do not think it will be completed in near future,” said Reyaz Ahmad, another resident.

Meanwhile, the JKPCC hopes they will complete the project soon. “80% of the work is complete. We are working on the floor and work will gain pace once it is complete as erratic weather often leads to suspension of work. We are hopeful it will be ready in next three-four months,” Shabir Ahmad, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of JKPCC, told Excelsior.

Asked about the delay in completion, he said work was progressing at an even pace until 5th August last year. The work resumed partly but was then suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The work is ongoing at good speed and we are hopeful to complete them promptly,” he said.